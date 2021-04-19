UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 1,127 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Kuwait reports 1,127 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2021) Kuwait's Ministry of Health has confirmed recording 1,127 new coronavirus infections and eight coronavirus related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported state agency (KUNA).

The ministry's spokesman Dr.

Abdullah Al Sanad said that the new figures takes the total cases to 256,987, and deaths to 1,448, respectively.

He added that some 1,438 more people have recovered from the virus over the past day, taking the total number of recoveries to 240, 465.

