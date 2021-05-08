Kuwait reports 1,209 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,209 new coronavirus cases and seven related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 282,981 and deaths to 1,628 respectively.

The ministry added that 1,387 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 266,917.