Kuwait reports 1,557 new coronavirus infections, 6 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,557 new COVID-19 cases and six related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 332,570 and deaths to 1,837.

The ministry added that 1,368 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 314,218.