UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 10:45 AM

Kuwait reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) Kuwait has announced 21 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 413,266, and death toll remains unchanged at 2,465.

The ministry added that 29 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total recoveries to 410,575.

Related Topics

Kuwait From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Flotilla Visits Oman & Bahrain

Pakistan Navy Flotilla Visits Oman & Bahrain

4 minutes ago
 Samsung Electronics launches Blessed Friday deals

Samsung Electronics launches Blessed Friday deals

10 minutes ago
 Our martyrs present finest examples of self-sacrif ..

Our martyrs present finest examples of self-sacrifice: Fujairah Ruler

14 minutes ago
 PM to inaugurate the academic blocks of Al-Qadir U ..

PM to inaugurate the academic blocks of Al-Qadir University at Jhelum today

15 minutes ago
 We draw strength from sacrifices of our martyrs: M ..

We draw strength from sacrifices of our martyrs: Mohamed bin Zayed

44 minutes ago
 Sacrifices of UAE martyrs will remain indelible in ..

Sacrifices of UAE martyrs will remain indelible in conscience of our nation: UAE ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.