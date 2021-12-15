UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 30 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 10:15 AM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) Kuwait has announced 30 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 413,790, and death toll remains unchanged at 2,466.

The ministry added that 20 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total recoveries to 410,950.

