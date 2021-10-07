UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) Kuwait has announced 31 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 411, 935, and deaths remains unchanged at 2,452.

The ministry added that 59 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total recoveries to 408,838.

