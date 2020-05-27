UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 608 New COVID-19 Infections, Seven Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 01:00 AM

Kuwait reports 608 new COVID-19 infections, seven deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health reported, Tuesday, 608 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 22,575. Deaths hit 172 with seven new fatalities.

During the daily briefing, Health Ministry's spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said that 196 patients were in intensive care.

Those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 15,097 patients, said the spokesperson, adding that a number of 2,395 swabs were taken in the last 24 hours, according to Kuwait news Agency.

