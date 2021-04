KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) Kuwait's Health Ministry announced on Friday 1,432 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, 1,312 recoveries and nine deaths, reported state news agency KUNA.

Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said the total number of cases reached 264,198, and the recoveries to 247,136. Deaths stood at 1,502.