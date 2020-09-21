UrduPoint.com
Latifa Bint Mohammed Visits 'Photographs In Dialogue' Exhibition At Etihad Museum

Mon 21st September 2020 | 08:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, and member of the Dubai Council, today visited the 'Photographs in Dialogue' exhibition held at the Etihad Museum in Dubai.

The first regional joint project undertaken by the Etihad Museum and the National Portrait Gallery, London, the exhibition was held in collaboration with Dubai Culture and with the support of the British Council.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikha Latifa highlighted the importance of documenting, archiving and preserving photographs as part of chronicling the vibrant history of the UAE.

She highlighted the importance of such collaborations in providing the public an opportunity to explore and gain a better understanding of the past and how it has shaped the country’s present.

The exhibition also adds to the resources available for future generations to learn from, she said.

During her tour, Sheikha Latifa viewed the historical photographs on display, which trace the diplomatic relationship between the UK and the UAE in the 1960s and early 70s, in the lead up to the foundation of the UAE in 1971. The exhibition explores the art of photography, including how photographs were developed before the digital age and preserved to document significant moments in history.

Open to the public until 25th March, 2021, Photographs in Dialogue showcases photographs loaned from the collections of the National Portrait Gallery, London, and from collections in the UAE.

