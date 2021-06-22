UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latifa Bint Mohammed Visits Dubai Future Foundation

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 02:15 PM

Latifa bint Mohammed visits Dubai Future Foundation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council, Tuesday visited the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

She was accompanied by a team from Dubai Culture including the Director-General of Dubai Culture Hala Badri.

Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Future Foundation Khalfan Juma Belhoul and his team welcomed the guests. During a tour around the foundation’s different units, the team highlighted the different initiatives and programmes at the Foundation including the Dubai Future Labs and AREA 2071.

Following the tour, Khalfan Belhoul presented DFF’s strategy and upcoming plans.

The two sides also explored avenues of strategic collaboration in line with Dubai Culture’s commitment to promoting and developing a culture of innovation and creativity in Dubai.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed reiterated that the cultural and creative sector is an important and vital part of Dubai's future plans. She also stressed the importance of this sector in creating opportunities and innovative ideas that could serve other fields and sectors.

The engagement is among many undertaken by Sheikha Latifa with key players and institutions from across Dubai’s different vital sectors to explore avenues of collaboration.

Related Topics

Dubai Rashid Hala From

Recent Stories

Bird Hazard Control Committee meeting held

7 seconds ago

Govt partners with Facebook to fight COVID-19 misi ..

12 seconds ago

Denmark 'unit' rides wave of emotion into Wales la ..

8 minutes ago

Global South Countries Pledge to Share COVID-19 Va ..

8 minutes ago

Uzbek President Plans to Visit Russia - Russian Pr ..

11 minutes ago

UEFA refuses to light Munich stadium in rainbow co ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.