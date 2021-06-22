Latifa bint Mohammed visits Dubai Future Foundation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council, Tuesday visited the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

She was accompanied by a team from Dubai Culture including the Director-General of Dubai Culture Hala Badri.

Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Future Foundation Khalfan Juma Belhoul and his team welcomed the guests. During a tour around the foundation’s different units, the team highlighted the different initiatives and programmes at the Foundation including the Dubai Future Labs and AREA 2071.

Following the tour, Khalfan Belhoul presented DFF’s strategy and upcoming plans.

The two sides also explored avenues of strategic collaboration in line with Dubai Culture’s commitment to promoting and developing a culture of innovation and creativity in Dubai.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed reiterated that the cultural and creative sector is an important and vital part of Dubai's future plans. She also stressed the importance of this sector in creating opportunities and innovative ideas that could serve other fields and sectors.

The engagement is among many undertaken by Sheikha Latifa with key players and institutions from across Dubai’s different vital sectors to explore avenues of collaboration.