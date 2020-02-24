UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local Press: Numbers Are Looking Good In The UAE

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 10:00 AM

Local Press: Numbers are looking good in the UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) A UAE newspaper has said that data presents reality business and the broader economy rely on numbers crunched by economists and financial analysts for an assessment of the current state of affairs and a broader understanding of what the future holds.

"And in the UAE, the numbers are looking good," said Khaleej Times in its today's editorial, adding that there is optimism in plenty and sound reasons to cheer as the quarterly economic review of the UAE Central Bank says the country grew at 2.9 percent in 2019, which is higher than its own estimate of 2.3 percent. This is also way higher than the projections of the International Monetary Fund, which expected the UAE to grow at 1.6 percent.

The paper continued, "The fact that this growth rate is being propelled by activity in both the non-oil sector as well as in the oil sector is significant. The growth this year is pegged at 2.

5 percent and would be largely propelled by government investments made in massive projects such as Expo2020. These should quell any doubts of a slowdown in the emirates and encourage investment activity.

"Another key point in the central bank review has been the rate of employment. Despite news of redundancies in the financial sector that have been making headlines recently, the central bank has said there is an uptick up in the rate of employment in the private sector by 2 percent.

"The quarterly review is certainly positive, but how much and how quickly it will lift sentiment is something that we have to wait and watch.

"The central bank's figures show the UAE can come up trumps despite a global slowdown," said the editorial comment, adding that the UAE has shown remarkable resilience and agility to chart its unique growth path and face challenges that come its way.

Related Topics

Business UAE Oil Bank 2019 Government Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Expats&#039; remittances amount to AED165 billion ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches coronavirus prevent ..

10 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed opens UMEX and SimTEX 2020, laun ..

10 hours ago

FCA to launch of Mobile Passenger Inspection Unit

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives student delegation fro ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.