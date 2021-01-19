UrduPoint.com
Longest Suspension Bridge In Northern Emirates Takes Shape In Ras Al Khaimah

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 01:45 AM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) Ras Al Khaimah has secured a new architectural landmark that will add to its tourist destinations.

The longest suspension bridge in the Northern Emirates has been established in the emirate, linking together the two buildings of the new Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island.

The 36m long bridge will feature eight hotel rooms, and vantage viewing points, opening to spectacular views of Al Marjan Island.

The bridge is supported by four main trusses, each weighing 55 tonnes. Each truss is 4 metres high and installed at a height of 44.2 metres.

With intermediate beams and composite floor deck, the bridge structure was assembled at the ground floor in two pieces comprising two trusses each, and lifted in place using a 650-tonne crawler crane.

The bridge is fabricated using 310 tonnes of structural steel. From design to installation, the bridge project was completed in around 65 days by over 55 professionals and skilled workers.

Its installation process was completed following all safety procedures, including traffic management, to ensure the safety of the public and staff. All COVID-19 precautionary measures were followed during the construction and installation process.

The suspended bridge is one of the stand-out features of the Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, which is being developed at a cost of AED543 million. The hotel will be delivered as planned by September 2021.

