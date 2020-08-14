Macron hails 'courageous UAE decision on Israel ties'

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Friday the decision by the United Arab Emirates to normalise ties with Israel, according to Agence France Presse (AFP).

"I hail the courageous decision by the United Arab Emirates and its desire to contribute the establishment of a just and lasting peace between the Israelis and Palestinians," Macron tweeted today.