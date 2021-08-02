UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Near South Coast Of Indonesia

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 12:30 PM

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near south coast of Indonesia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck about 203 km (126 miles) south-west of Nabire, Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday.

More Stories From Middle East

