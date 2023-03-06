Major General Faisal Al Shehhi inaugurates 6th National Service Career Fair

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 6th March, 2023 (WAM) – Major General Faisal Muhammad Al Shehhi, Joint Supply Commander at the Ministry of Defence, inaugurated the 6th edition of the National Service Career Fair (NSCF) on March 6th, which will be held until March 8th at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The fair aims to support the professional and educational future of UAE national service cadets by connecting them with potential employers and higher education opportunities.

Over 12,000 visitors and participants, including 10 universities and 15 global industries, are expected to attend the three-day event, which features 24 workshops to develop the skills and knowledge of cadets and graduates.

During the fair, Major General Al Shehhi, accompanied by Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC and Chairman of INDEX Holding, and other dignitaries, toured the exhibition and reviewed the opportunities and facilities available to attendees.

He emphasised the importance of organising such events, which reflect the UAE's support for its national service cadets and graduates by opening communication channels with qualified candidates.

This year's exhibition has seen the largest number of visitors to date, indicating its success in providing career opportunities to attendees, he said. NSCF is also open to graduates who are seeking networking and employment opportunities to improve their skills and advance their careers in various fields, in addition to exploring continuing higher education options.

The fair is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Defence, represented by the National and Reserve Service Authority, and organised by INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions Org. LLC., a member of INDEX Holding. The event attracts high-profile public and private officials who support the platform in its quest to empower Emirati talent and achieve Emiratisation targets.