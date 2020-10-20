Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Higher Committee for Government Sector Development in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the emirate’s Higher Committee for Government Sector Development, said the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has inspired the emirate to develop a distinctive government operating model that has helped the city pursue a successful development journey.

"Dubai’s government sector development project is being implemented under the direct supervision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. I personally follow up on the progress of the project to ensure it contributes to sustainable development and the happiness and welfare of all sections of society. To accelerate growth in the next phase, a change in the government operating model is essential. We need to redouble our efforts to reinforce Dubai’s leading position in various sectors," H.H. Sheikh Maktoum said.

"Dubai has maintained a high ranking in global competitiveness indexes. Maintaining our leadership and further developing our government operations is critical to raise our level of readiness to embrace the future. We are seeking to further integrate our efforts and instill a strong sense of team spirit to ensure Dubai’s government system functions according to the highest standards. We are confident in the ability of Dubai’s government teams to help the emirate maintain its leadership in the next phase."

His Highness’s remarks came as he chaired the first meeting of the Higher Committee for Government Sector Development in Dubai, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the Second Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Committee.

The meeting was also attended by Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Finance; Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department; and Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary General of Dubai’s Supreme Legislation Committee.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum reviewed the plans for Government Sector Development prepared by the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai in collaboration with entities that are members of the Higher Committee.

The proposed plan seeks to transform government operations by enhancing its levels of excellence as well as simplifying procedures and ensuring it is responsive to the needs of the people.

The plan also seeks to change the traditional role of the government from that of a service provider and operator to an enabler of strategic sectors by providing supportive regulatory and legislative frameworks, and facilitating a role for the private sector and civil society in complementing the government.

According to the plan, the government will play a more flexible role and focus on developing policies and services that serve individuals and society. In providing government services, it will aim to be more customer centred, promote innovation and creativity, and pursue strategic opportunities. Furthermore, it seeks to use big data and technology more extensively.

The plan also seeks to merge government entities and restructure its operations to open the door for the private sector and civil society to complement the government. Smart transformation will reduce the need for government service centres.

Earlier this month, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai issued Decree No. (29) of 2020 establishing the Higher Committee for Government Sector Development in Dubai.