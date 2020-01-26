UrduPoint.com
Malaysian King Receives UAE Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 02:30 PM

Malaysian King receives UAE ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) The King of Malaysia, Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah, has received Khalid Ghanim Al Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, at the Malaysian Royal Palace in the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

The UAE ambassador conveyed to the King the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Al Ghaith also affirmed the keenness of the UAE's leadership and government to enhance joint cooperation and bilateral relations with Malaysia.

For his part, the Malaysian King conveyed his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the government and people of the UAE further progress and prosperity and expressing his pride at the high level of friendship that binds the two countries and peoples.

