Mansour bin Mohammed inaugurates world’s largest composite production superyacht ‘Majesty 175’ at its world premiere at Dubai Harbour

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, today unveiled the Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite production superyacht, at its world premiere at Dubai Harbour.

Pushing the boundaries in superyacht production through its lightweight material that enables effortless cruising in low-draft waters, the Majesty 175, fully manufactured in the UAE, is the flagship superyacht by Gulf Craft, one of the world’s premier shipbuilders.

During the event, organised in partnership with the Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), dignitaries and high-ranking officials toured the superyacht as it ventured into the Arabian Gulf, demonstrating its top-notch stability and maneuverability on the high sea.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai Tourism; Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council; and Mohammed Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft attended the event.

Manufactured at Gulf Craft’s integrated in-house production facility in the UAE, the Majesty 175 successfully completed a series of sea trials before its global premiere. The yacht will soon venture on voyages across the world, taking the UAE flag to global yacht events, marinas and exotic destinations, placing the country prominently on the world yachting map.

Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing, said: "The UAE has fast rebounded as one of the world’s safest tourist destinations, further driving the growth of the yachting tourism sector. With nearly 830 superyacht projects in build or ordered globally this year, the middle East continues to be one of the strongest markets for superyachts. The premiere of the Majesty 175 in Dubai highlights the remarkable potential for the yachting industry here. This will add to the confidence of the marine leisure sector and build the nation’s yachting and pleasure boating industry further."

Mohammed Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft, said the Majesty 175 is a masterpiece superyacht that demonstrates Gulf Craft’s capability to manufacture world-class vessels – covering every aspect, from design and production – all within the UAE. "The Majesty 175 cements the reputation of Gulf Craft as a leader in the global yachting industry and reinforces the nation’s position as a leading yachting destination.

At Gulf Craft, we create exceptional vessels that will delight yachting enthusiasts across the world. Gulf Craft invested nearly four years of effort to build this vessel, quicker than the normal timeframe, despite the challenges of the pandemic. With the world premiere of the Majesty 175 at Dubai Harbour, we are reiterating the appeal of the country as a full-fledged yachting destination."

Built to the specifications outlined by the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) for yachts over 500 gross tonnage (GT), the 55-metre long superyacht with a beam of 9.6 metres has a gross tonnage of 780. It has the ability to effortlessly cruise low-draft areas, drawing just 2.05 metres of water, as it was built using advanced composite materials such as carbon fibre and vinyl ester. This enables close beach access, a key consideration for many marine lifestyle enthusiasts.

The Majesty 175’s exterior and interior were designed by the award-winning Cristiano Gatto Design Studio in Italy, while the naval architecture was developed by Massimo Gregori of the Yankee Delta Studio. Its stand-out features include a 5-metre infinity pool at the forward deck and a hybrid sky-lounge that can be converted to an open sun deck. The pool has a swim-jet system that creates a constant current of water. The smart layout accommodates seven lavish staterooms and can host a crew of up to 10 members with six large crew cabins and a private captain accommodation.

The Majesty’s Electricity supply comes from 175 kW Kohler generators and two pairs of TRAC fin stabilisers. Its safety features include a SOLAS rescue boat and an emergency generator. With full speed of 16.5 knots and cruising speed of 10 knots, Majesty 175 has a range of 4,000 nautical miles, making her a transoceanic vessel.

Majesty is one of the five brands of boats and yachts manufactured by Gulf Craft. The other brands include Silvercraft, featuring affordable smaller family and fishing boats; Oryx sports cruisers; Nomad explorer yachts and Touring Passenger Vessels.

Founded in the United Arab Emirates in 1982, Gulf Craft has three facilities in the UAE and the Maldives and has a manufacturing capacity of 200 boats per year. The company has built more than 10,000 boats already, serving clients around the world.