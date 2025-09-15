Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Honorary President of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS), officially opened the 18th edition of the World Congress 2025, titled "We Are Inclusion," today.

This congress, organised by SCHS, marks a significant milestone as it is being hosted in the Emirate of Sharjah for the very first time in the middle East and North Africa, taking place at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

The event showcases an impressive lineup of 152 speakers, including experts, self-advocates, and representatives from institutions across the globe, coming together from 74 countries and 160 organisations. Attendees can look forward to 59 engaging dialogue sessions. The congress enjoys strategic support from the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, alongside various local and international entities. As the most prominent event organised by Inclusion International, it takes place every four years in a different member country around the world.

During the opening ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi and other attendees were captivated by an inspiring visual presentation showcasing individuals from rehabilitation centers dedicated to supporting people with disabilities. The participants shared their dreams and the diverse skills they have cultivated in areas like engineering, the arts, and sports—achievements made possible through effective empowerment and inclusive policies.

In a recorded address, Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Ruler of Sharjah, for his unwavering patronage and steadfast support for all humanitarian initiatives. This support has been a cornerstone of our accomplishments and continues to guide our efforts.

Sheikha Jameela welcomed the congress guests from various countries, stating, “Your presence from around the world is a powerful testament to our shared commitment to a common goal: to create a world where everyone belongs. We have chosen the theme 'We Are Inclusion' because we believe that inclusion goes beyond an idea or a target; it is a core part of our values. This gathering unites advocates, their families, decision-makers, and community members, demonstrating that when our voices come together, they can drive meaningful change towards a more inclusive and equitable world.”

She highlighted the city's dedication to caring for and empowering people with disabilities over the past four decades, emphasising its commitment to defending their rights and facilitating their integration into society. Thanks to the inspiring vision of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE have set a global standard for cities and nations that prioritise comprehensive accessibility and uphold the dignity of all individuals.

Sheikha Jameela emphasised the city's various initiatives benefiting families and the community, stating, “Since we embraced the concept of self-advocacy in January 2009, we have made significant progress. We have organised, participated in, and hosted numerous conferences, seminars, and forums. Our goal has been to enhance the abilities of self-advocates, empowering them to make choices and decisions. At the same time, we have encouraged families to take an active role in caring for their children, equipping them to assert and uphold their rights. We are eager to achieve even more through the sessions and discussions at this congress.”

She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all the organisers and participants from both regional and international organisations, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Inclusion International in hosting this crucial event. For over 60 years, this organisation has been dedicated to championing the rights of individuals with intellectual disabilities worldwide. Their mission to empower people to advocate for their own rights aligns perfectly with our vision. We sincerely thank Inclusion International for selecting Sharjah as the venue for this global congress.”

Sheikha Jameela highlighted the significance of the congress in raising awareness and advancing services aimed at supporting individuals with disabilities.

She remarked, “Through this congress, we underscore the importance of self-advocates understanding their rights as they express themselves, seek the support they require to make informed decisions, and collaborate on issues that matter to them. Furthermore, we aim to raise awareness within the educational community about the critical need for integration, the urgent necessity to close shelters, provide accessible information for individuals with disabilities, and ensure that environments are easily accessible.

”

In concluding her speech, the Chairperson of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services emphasised the outcomes of this vital global congress, which serves as an invaluable opportunity to connect, learn from one another, share inspiring experiences, strengthen relationships, and drive meaningful change forward.

Sue Swenson, the President of Inclusion International, delivered an inspiring speech where she highlighted the extensive efforts made by Sharjah, alongside H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, to support individuals with disabilities for many decades. This commitment has positioned Sharjah as a global model worthy of emulation in this important field.

In her address, she emphasised the congress's pivotal global agendas focused on creating better environments for people with disabilities. She pointed out that Sharjah has consistently led the way in offering support, fostering cooperation, and empowering individuals through innovative approaches. Furthermore, she remarked that the congress serves as a valuable platform for the new generation, encouraging them to share ideas, experiences, enthusiasm, and knowledge.

Hashem Taqi, the President of Inclusion for the Middle East and North Africa, also spoke, commending Sharjah's initiative in orchestrating this significant congress. His remarks were aimed to amplify the voices of self-advocates and their families on a global stage. He underscored the key provisions of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, including principles of equality and non-discrimination, independent living, societal integration, and employment opportunities, among others.

Hashem commended the agenda of the congress, highlighting its diverse sessions and activities that showcased the potential and abilities of individuals with disabilities. This was made evident through effective management and engaging discussions that addressed their needs, celebrated their achievements, and shared inspiring stories of resilience, all aimed at promoting their integration and empowerment within society.

During his speech, Sheikh Mohammed bin Duaij Al Khalifa, the President of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee and a guest of honour at the congress, expressed his delight at attending this global gathering. He extended his gratitude to the Emirate of Sharjah for its unwavering support of individuals with disabilities.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the essential role of sports in helping integrate those with intellectual disabilities into society and underscored the positive effects of physical activity on both individuals and their families. He noted that exercise not only fosters mental and muscular coordination but also enhances the functioning of the nervous system.

Prince Mired bin Raad bin Yazid Al Hashemi, President of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Jordan, delivered a video address praising the congress’s commitment to advancing the rights and freedoms of individuals with disabilities, particularly in Arab countries where this community needs greater support and solidarity.

Prince Mired outlined Jordan’s national initiatives aimed at improving the lives of people with disabilities. His goal is to establish the best possible family and community environment that facilitates their full integration. He expressed his satisfaction with the successful implementation of systematic plans focused on housing, educational settings, independent living, and employment, particularly prioritising those with intellectual disabilities.

Concluding the opening remarks, Jamie Cook, Executive Director of Inclusion International, emphasised that the congress serves as a unified platform for the shared visions and values of self-advocates, families, supporters, and various global organisations. She highlighted the event’s aim to nurture collaboration and connections that could lead to shared objectives in the future, with the intention of following through on the congress's outcomes to build a more equitable and inclusive world for nations and the global community.

At the conclusion of the opening ceremony, H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah honoured the sponsors, strategic partners, and supporters of the congress.

During the opening, the Ruler of Sharjah took the opportunity to tour the congress halls, visiting the various pavilions and workshop spaces. H.H. learned about the accompanying events and the congress's offerings for visitors, which included participation from both government and private sectors, as well as exhibitions that highlight the efforts of individuals with disabilities who are part of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services.