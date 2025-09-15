Oman's Electricity Production Rises By 9% At End Of July
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM
MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) The Sultanate of Oman's total electricity production saw a significant increase of 9% by the end of July 2025, reaching 30,239.3 gigawatt-hours (GWh), up from 27,746.9 GWh during the same period in 2024.
Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted preliminary statistics from the National Centre for Statistics and Information as showing that Oman's net electricity production, which includes purchases by the Oman Power and Water Procurement Company and the Rural Areas Electricity Company, increased by 8.7% to 29,308.6 GWh by the end of last July, compared to 26,972.2 GWh in the corresponding period last year.
In contrast, Oman's total water production recorded a slight decrease of 0.8% by the end of July 2025, reaching approximately 298.9 million cubic meters, compared to 301.2 million cubic meters during the same period in 2024.
At the governorate level, Muscat saw an 8.1% decrease in water production, totaling 122.4 million cubic meters, down from 133.2 million cubic meters last year. Meanwhile, water production in Dhofar increased by 3% to 43.9 million cubic meters. Water production in the remaining governorates also rose by 5.8%, reaching 298.9 million cubic meters, compared to 301.2 million cubic meters by the end of July 2025.
