Open Menu

Oman's Electricity Production Rises By 9% At End Of July

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) The Sultanate of Oman's total electricity production saw a significant increase of 9% by the end of July 2025, reaching 30,239.3 gigawatt-hours (GWh), up from 27,746.9 GWh during the same period in 2024.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted preliminary statistics from the National Centre for Statistics and Information as showing that Oman's net electricity production, which includes purchases by the Oman Power and Water Procurement Company and the Rural Areas Electricity Company, increased by 8.7% to 29,308.6 GWh by the end of last July, compared to 26,972.2 GWh in the corresponding period last year.

In contrast, Oman's total water production recorded a slight decrease of 0.8% by the end of July 2025, reaching approximately 298.9 million cubic meters, compared to 301.2 million cubic meters during the same period in 2024.

At the governorate level, Muscat saw an 8.1% decrease in water production, totaling 122.4 million cubic meters, down from 133.2 million cubic meters last year. Meanwhile, water production in Dhofar increased by 3% to 43.9 million cubic meters. Water production in the remaining governorates also rose by 5.8%, reaching 298.9 million cubic meters, compared to 301.2 million cubic meters by the end of July 2025.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Company Oman Muscat Same July From Million

Recent Stories

Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end o ..

Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'

1 minute ago
 ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-br ..

ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition

1 minute ago
 UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of r ..

UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynami ..

16 minutes ago
 TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan

TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment ..

ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural se ..

31 minutes ago
Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over refe ..

Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over referee controversy in India clash

35 minutes ago
 RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnersh ..

RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Serie ..

1 hour ago
 SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next ..

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months

1 hour ago
 TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperatio ..

TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media

3 hours ago
 Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Heari ..

Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB

3 hours ago
 Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 7 ..

Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East