ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) ISM middle East, the gateway to global confectionery and snacks trade, and the largest event of its kind across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, returned to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 15th-17th September 2025.

The show brings together the world’s leading sweets and snack producers with the region’s most influential buyers, retailers, and distributors, all under one roof.

With global consumption of sweets and snacks on the rise, Asia, Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) are emerging as the world’s fastest-growing markets. By the end of 2025, confectionery and snack sales across these markets are projected to reach nearly $389.8 billion, outpacing the growth rates of Europe and North America.

Anchored by 86% international exhibitor participation and record-breaking participation of over 700 exhibitors will establish ISM Middle East 2025 as the unrivalled platform for sweet and snack brands worldwide to showcase innovations in flavour and texture, empowering buyers with foresight into emerging sector trends.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre, said, “The momentum in sweets and snacks consumption across Asia, Pacific, Middle East and Africa is extraordinary, with growth in these regions now outpacing all other global markets, signalling a pivotal shift in the industry.

"Positioned at the intersection of these high-growth trade corridors, ISM Middle East has become the critical platform for global brands, uniting trusted multinationals, trend setters and bold start-ups under one roof. This year’s edition unlocks unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, scale and business growth propelling the MENA sweet and snack sector expansion further.”

Seasonal gifting across the region is set to expand to $8.47 billion by 2032, with chocolate, sweets and snacks equating to 80% of the market. At the forefront of this growth is the ISM Middle East Festive Showcase – the only platform in the region to spotlight future trends and viral-ready creations that have the potential to define cultural moments.