ISM Middle East 2025 Opens In Dubai With Record-breaking Edition
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) ISM middle East, the gateway to global confectionery and snacks trade, and the largest event of its kind across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, returned to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 15th-17th September 2025.
The show brings together the world’s leading sweets and snack producers with the region’s most influential buyers, retailers, and distributors, all under one roof.
With global consumption of sweets and snacks on the rise, Asia, Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) are emerging as the world’s fastest-growing markets. By the end of 2025, confectionery and snack sales across these markets are projected to reach nearly $389.8 billion, outpacing the growth rates of Europe and North America.
Anchored by 86% international exhibitor participation and record-breaking participation of over 700 exhibitors will establish ISM Middle East 2025 as the unrivalled platform for sweet and snack brands worldwide to showcase innovations in flavour and texture, empowering buyers with foresight into emerging sector trends.
Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre, said, “The momentum in sweets and snacks consumption across Asia, Pacific, Middle East and Africa is extraordinary, with growth in these regions now outpacing all other global markets, signalling a pivotal shift in the industry.
"Positioned at the intersection of these high-growth trade corridors, ISM Middle East has become the critical platform for global brands, uniting trusted multinationals, trend setters and bold start-ups under one roof. This year’s edition unlocks unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, scale and business growth propelling the MENA sweet and snack sector expansion further.”
Seasonal gifting across the region is set to expand to $8.47 billion by 2032, with chocolate, sweets and snacks equating to 80% of the market. At the forefront of this growth is the ISM Middle East Festive Showcase – the only platform in the region to spotlight future trends and viral-ready creations that have the potential to define cultural moments.
Recent Stories
Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'
ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition
UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynami ..
TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan
ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural se ..
Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over referee controversy in India clash
RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Serie ..
SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months
TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media
Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB
Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat
More Stories From Middle East
-
Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July1 minute ago
-
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'1 minute ago
-
ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition1 minute ago
-
UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynamic skies: GCAA16 minutes ago
-
ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural sector31 minutes ago
-
China's foreign trade up 3.5 pct in August46 minutes ago
-
RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Series1 hour ago
-
TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media3 hours ago
-
Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB3 hours ago
-
Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat3 hours ago
-
Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball3 hours ago
-
ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM3 hours ago