Naveen-ul-Haq Ruled Out Of Asia Cup 2025 Due To Injury
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 15, 2025 | 05:06 PM
Abdullah Ahmadi named as replacement for mega tournament
KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2025) Afghanistan suffered a major setback in the ongoing Asia Cup as fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Monday.
The ACB said that Naveen has not fully recovered from his shoulder problem, and the medical team has declared him unfit for the remainder of the competition. The board confirmed that the 24-year-old pacer will now travel to England for rehabilitation and to undergo a complete fitness program.
In his absence, the selectors have drafted young fast bowler Abdullah Ahmadi into the squad. Ahmadi, who has impressed in domestic cricket with his pace and control, will now join the team in hopes of strengthening Afghanistan’s pace attack ahead of their crucial fixtures.
“Naveen is an important part of our bowling lineup, but his long-term fitness remains the priority.
He will undergo treatment and recovery in England before returning to international cricket,” the ACB said in a statement.
Afghanistan began their Asia Cup campaign on a strong note, defeating Hong Kong by 94 runs in the opening match. They are placed in Group B and will face Bangladesh in their second group-stage fixture tomorrow, a match seen as critical for their chances of qualifying for the Super Four stage.
Naveen-ul-Haq, known for his skillful variations in T20 cricket, has been a consistent performer for Afghanistan in recent years and also represents various franchises in international leagues, including the Indian Premier League (IPL). His absence is expected to put added responsibility on senior pacers and rising talents in the Afghan squad.
The team management expressed confidence that Ahmadi’s inclusion will help balance the squad as they aim to continue their winning momentum in the Asia Cup.
