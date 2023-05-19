UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Leads UAE Delegation At 32nd Arab League Summit In Jeddah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2023) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, is heading the UAE delegation participating in the 32nd Arab League Summit, being held today in Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness is accompanied by a delegation including Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public education and Advanced Technology; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Sheikh Nahyan Saif AlNehayan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; and Mariam Alkaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States.

