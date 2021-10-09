UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Meets With Turkmen President, Attends Signing Of Agreements, MoUs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 09:45 PM

Mansour bin Zayed meets with Turkmen President, attends signing of agreements, MoUs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Turkmenistan President, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, today attended a signing ceremony of several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the two friendly countries in the economic, investment, ports and energy sectors, at the headquarters of EXPO 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansour hailed the signing of several agreements and MoUs between the two countries and stressed the need to develop partnership opportunities between the UAE and Turkmenistan to meet the aspirations and visions of the leadership.

Sheikh Mansour stressed the attention attached by the UAE to boosting cooperation with Turkmenistan and developing relations between the two countries in economic and development sectors.

The parties also tackled bilateral relations between the two sides and reviewed several issues of mutual concern.

In his speech in the Visitors' Book of Expo 2020 Dubai, the Turkmen President expressed happiness at his country's participation in the international event, highlighting the strong ties between Turkmenistan and the UAE.

He also said that he looks forward to enhancing ties that would boost growth and prosperity in the two friendly countries.

The agreements and MoUs signed between the two countries included an MoU in the port operations and logistics fields between DP World and Turkmenistan's Transport, Communication Agencies of Turkmenistan, signed by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, and Hayitmuradov Agamurad, Chairman of the "Turkmenmen dizderyayollary" (Maritime) Agency, the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and Rejepov Dovletgeldi, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan signed an agreement to establish an investment company in Turkmenistan between the ADFD and Turkmenistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Al Suwaidi and Dovletgeldi also signed a loan agreement to finance a chemical plant for mineral fertilisers in Turkmenabat city in Turkmenistan.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive of Masdar, and Rejepmuradov Hajymuhammet, Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan, inked an MoU between Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and Turkmenistan's Energy Company.

Khalid Ibrahim Abdulrahim Al Qasim, Assistant Director-General for Economic Policies and Studies division (DED), and Jepbarov Rahimberdi, Chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan, signed an MoU for the Department of Economic Development, Dubai (DED) and the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan, respectively.

Among those who attended from the UAE side were Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Ahmed Alhai Al Hamli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Turkmenistan.

Among those from the Turkmen side were, Gylyjov Chary - Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan; Gurbannazarov Orazmyrat, Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan; Serdarmammet Garajaev, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to UAE, and Y. Amanov, Consul-General of Turkmenistan in Dubai were present.

Related Topics

Loan Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Bank Turkmenabat Turkmenistan Chamber Sultan Ahmed 2020 Commerce Event From Cabinet Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture, DP World sign MoU to work together ..

Dubai Culture, DP World sign MoU to work together to boost Dubai&#039;s cultural ..

17 minutes ago
 CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister directs re-opening of 83,741 public ..

Prime Minister directs re-opening of 83,741 public complaints to provide relief

8 minutes ago
 12 criminals held, contraband seized

12 criminals held, contraband seized

8 minutes ago
 Over 3.23m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.23m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-e ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-e-Milad-u-Nabi (SAW)

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.