Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Turkmenistan

Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received today Berdiniyaz Matiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, and his accompanying delegation, at Qasr Al Watan.

Sheikh Mansour and Matiyev discussed bilateral relations in various fields, especially in the economic, investment and development domains in the best interest of the two friendly countries and peoples.

Sheikh Mansour and Matiyev exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest.

Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Junaibi, Head of Presidential Protocols at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Khalid Mohammed Salem Balama Al Tamimi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE; Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Under-Secretary for Government Coordination Sector at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), attended the meeting.

