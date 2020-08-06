Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office resumes ‘Khatawat’ programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) The Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office in the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, has resumed the professional guidance programme "Khatawat" targeting overachiever children of martyrs to help them make professional choices and explore the challenges of different working environments.

The current phase of the programme is aimed at exploring students’ interests and enrol them in suitable areas of work that includes workshops and interactive lectures by experts via video conferencing.

The programme also comprises numerous workshops and courses including one titled "Youth and Ambition" on the importance of youth empowerment and boosting their self-confidence, in addition to a workshop titled "Adaptation and Endurance Strategies" on how to adapt in light of the changes and challenges they face during their time in the university.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office, said that the office has resumed the programme before the start of the academic year to enable the children of martyrs to choose their academic interests and prepare them for the university.

He pointed out that "Khatawat" is based on the major attention given by the country’s wise leadership to education and learning and their importance in building a bright future for the country. "Education is the best tool that can make us draw new vital paths for our country and our community We are betting on making a paradigm shift in different areas of development," he said quoting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Khalifa urged the participants to keep working hard and assured them that the leadership is devoting a significant amount of attention to families of martyrs and they receive special care by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.