Masdar announces partnership with Circle of Hope to support range of non-profit initiatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) Masdar today announced a joint partnership with Circle of Hope, an organisation founded by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, to help educate and empower women and youth and to combat climate change across the UAE and beyond.

The agreement was signed by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Founder of Circle of Hope, and Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, during a virtual signing ceremony.

Masdar’s support through the partnership extends to: Wanna Read? which provides reading areas within paediatric wards across the UAE; Beacon of Hope, an organisation dedicated to providing innovative educational materials for impoverished children from around the world; Mangroves 4 Mankind, which conserves and restores mangrove ecosystems around the world, aiming to plant 150,000 trees this year; and finally, MorEquity, a platform that enables women in professional development.

Commenting on the signing, Sheikha Shamma said, "We are pleased that Masdar has chosen to partner with Circle of Hope.

Our shared vision of empowering women and the youth, while simultaneously providing sustainable solutions within the community and beyond will contribute to enhanced development for our nation and, in turn, the world. With the support of Masdar, we will harness our combined strengths to positively impact the lives of those we serve and the environment."

For his part, Al Ramahi stated, "Circle of Hope is committed to positively impacting women and youth, both here in the United Arab Emirates and abroad. This objective aligns with Masdar’s vision for a sustainable future for all. We are honoured to partner with Circle of Hope on its vital initiatives, which will make a difference to the lives of those in society that need our help."

In addition to supporting, educating and empowering those in need, the partnership between Circle of Hope and Masdar will provide a diverse platform of opportunities for Masdar employees to actively participate in each initiative, through event attendance and volunteering.