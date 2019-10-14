MBRCLD launches programme to empower next generation of Emirati leaders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development, MBRCLD, today launched the "Impactful Leaders" programme aimed at enabling and empowering Emirati leaders to engage with the private sector, with a focus on multinational companies.

The programme, based on the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Framework, will provide participants with qualitative experiences and the necessary knowledge, to emerge as the best candidates for strategic leadership positions within multinational companies.

Consisting of a course strength of 30 UAE nationals from 19 different majors, the participants are selected after a series of stringent assessments and interviews with various specific criteria. One of the imperative criteria is for each participant to be currently holding a leading position and managing a culturally diverse team.

The first phase of the training programme, that spans six months, will involve participants learning more about diverse global practices in management and leadership skills across various work environments, in addition to functioning with different cultural groups.

On completion of the first phase, the next capsule of the programme that runs for an additional six months is focused on an external assignment. This phase offers participants the option of travelling abroad and gaining experience through placements in various multinational companies.

During the programme, trainees will work on two major projects, the first of which is to develop projects and enhance services in Dubai. The second is the International Flight Project, which offers trainees the opportunity to provide innovative solutions to one of the key challenges faced by the international institution to which he is seconded.

Saeed Al Eter, Director-General of the Public Diplomacy Office at Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, said, "Empowering local world-class talent to work in international fields, embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in bringing to the fore local talent, while creating a distinctive model for a diversified culture and business partners across sectors."

Abdulla Al Rumaithi, General Manager of the MBRCLD, said, "The specialised programmes launched by the MBRCLD aim to develop distinguished, future-facing Emirati leaders who are poised to achieve excellence in all fields. In this context, the launch of the Impactful Leaders programme will help develop the next generation of Emirati leaders that will bring outstanding value to the UAE’s enterprise sector."