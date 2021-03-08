MBRU deploys 'Wellness on Wheels' mobile clinics in Dubai to bolster vaccination drive

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) The Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), announced that it has begun conducting COVID-19 vaccination drives across the city through mobile clinics deployed as part of the Wellness on Wheels (WoW) initiative.

A total of two 'WoW' mobile clinics staffed by 11 nurses and doctors from DHA along with staff from MBRU have started administering doses of DHA approved vaccines across 11 vaccination points. The move is in line with Dubai’s efforts to vaccinate 100 percent of all eligible adults by the end of the year.

The vaccination drive has so far been conducted at various locations including Al Garhoud Private Hospital; Oilfields Supply Center Ltd.; SRG Holding Sheraton Grand; DP World; American Hospital Dubai; McDermott middle East and Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI). The campaign will be covering more locations to ensure its widest reach. In less than a month, a total of 7,688 people received their COVID-19 vaccination through the WoW mobile clinics.

The first initiative of its kind using mobile clinics, MBRU’s WoW aims to further the University’s goal of giving back to the community and its pledge of serving humanity through the provision of advanced healthcare services. Staffed by volunteer healthcare specialists, the clinics seek to expand access to healthcare services and provide medical assistance to blue-collar workers, orphans and other unprivileged individuals in the UAE.

Dr. Amer Mohammed Al Zarooni, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Administration and Professional Services, MBRU, Supply Chain Team Leader, Dubai COVID-19 Command and Control Center, and Director of the Wellness on Wheels Program, MBRU said that as a responsible member of the healthcare community, it was MBRU’s duty to lend its expertise and resources for the protection and betterment of public health.

"For all of us at MBRU, advancing healthcare in the UAE through constant innovation and integrated solutions is among our top priorities.

The Wellness on Wheels mobile clinics are fully capable of administering the COVID-19 vaccine as per DHA standards. The mobile clinics will play a crucial role in expanding the reach of the vaccination drive and protecting more segments of the community through timely intervention," he said.

"Wellness on Wheels is the first charitable mobile healthcare clinic funded by the community. We are very grateful to all the entities that supported the initiative through their generous donations. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Emirates Islamic Bank; Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of Green Coast Enterprises; Abdulsalam AlRafi family and NAFFCO for supporting the initiative."

Dr. Farida Al Khaja, CEO of Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector at the DHA and Chairperson of the COVID-19 Vaccination Steering Committee said, "DHA extends its deep gratitude to MBRU for supporting the vaccination drive and other pioneering healthcare initiatives and researches that we have jointly undertaken. These projects are implemented with a common vision to advance healthcare and utilise the latest technologies to improve both healthcare management and delivery in Dubai. The health and safety of our community members is our highest priority as we aim to vaccinate 100% of all eligible adults by the end of the year. The mobile clinics help enhance capacity and provide added convenience to community members."

Dr. Al Khaja added that community members must continue to follow all precautionary measures even after receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Since its launch, the WoW initiative has provided a wide range of free services through its mobile clinics including medical consultation, medical services, occupational health services, dental services and referral services. Each mobile clinic is equipped with top-quality medical equipment and is staffed by volunteer healthcare professionals. The initiative aims to hold more than 300 outreach events by 2025, bringing quality healthcare services to more than 100,000 beneficiaries across Dubai and the UAE.