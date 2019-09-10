Media in UAE to celebrate Dubai’s selection as Capital of Arab Media for 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) The Dubai Press Club, DPC, along with public and private media organisations discussed year-long activities from January 2020 to December 2020 to celebrate the selection of Dubai as the Capital of Arab Media for 2020 at a meeting held at the DPC headquarters and chaired by the President of the club, Mona Al Marri.

The meeting discussed various initiatives and ideas to promote Dubai’s status as the capital of Arab Media and further cement its position as a leading regional and global media hub. In July, the Council of Arab Information Ministers announced that Dubai was selected as the Capital of Arab Media for 2020 during its 50th meeting in Cairo.

The meeting at the DPC was attended by the Advisor to the National Media Council, Ibrahim Al Abed, as well as many media officials.

Welcoming the participants, Al Marri said, "Dubai was selected as the Capital of Arab Media for 2020 by the Council of Arab Information Ministers due to its vital role in bringing together media professionals from across the Arab world to share ideas and knowledge.

Over the last 20 years, the DPC has organised key events such as the Arab Media Forum and the Arab Journalism Award to discuss vital regional issues and celebrate excellence in the media industry."

Al Marri said media organisations need to unite in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate Dubai’s status as a hub for innovation and creativity. She said the DPC’s initiatives next year will focus on exploring ways to shape the future of Arab media and highlight the UAE’s contribution to the development of the region’s industry.

Al Marri said that the choice of Dubai as the Capital of Arab Media for 2020 makes Dubai’s media community more accountable to work to enhance industry excellence.

Part of the year-long activities will be dedicated to highlighting Al Quds as the permanent capital of Arab Media and launching initiatives aimed at keeping the Palestinian cause alive in the minds of Arabs and Muslims.