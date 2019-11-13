UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Microsoft Announces ‘AI Centre Of Excellence For Energy’ In UAE

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 10:45 PM

Microsoft announces ‘AI Centre of Excellence for Energy’ in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) microsoft today announced that it will open an 'AI Centre of Excellence for Energy' in the United Arab Emirates – a global first for the company – to empower organisations in the industry in accelerating digital transformation, equipping the workforce with AI skills, as well as collaborating on coalitions to address sustainability and safety challenges.

The company revealed its plans at the ongoing Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, ADIPEC, 2019.

Supported by partners that include ABB, Accenture, AVEVA, Baker Hughes, C3.ai, Emerson, Honeywell, Maana, Rockwell Automation, Schlumberger, and Sensia, the AI Centre of Excellence is expected to open in early 2020. The centre will support organisations to accelerate their digital journeys and drive innovation through active engagements with leading technologies and industry partners, as well as equipping the workforce with necessary AI readiness towards closing the skills gaps and enhancing employability.

"Microsoft’s mission is to empower every individual and organisation on the planet to achieve more," said Omar Saleh, Microsoft’s Head of Energy & Manufacturing for the middle East and Africa region.

"Our aim with the AI Centre of Excellence is to foster innovation, develop effective collaboration, and champion AI skills development for the energy industry. We believe in the power of AI to drive business transformation, and Microsoft has been a leader in building best-in-class platforms to deliver that."

The AI Centre also brings together coalitions to drive effective collaboration towards tackling the industry top of mind challenges and aspirations, with a Primary mandate to create societal impact, as it focuses on environmental sustainability, worker safety and energy efficiency needs.

"At Microsoft, we are working on building lasting, meaningful alliances with energy industry players, technology partners and academic institutions. Together, we will infuse the energy sector with the power of the intelligent cloud, enabling innovation to flourish as never before," said Darryl Willis, Microsoft’s Global VP of Energy.

Related Topics

Africa Technology Business Company Abu Dhabi Hughes United Arab Emirates Middle East 2019 2020 Industry Top

Recent Stories

UAE’s leadership prioritises Emirati family: She ..

50 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI down 0.9% during January to O ..

50 minutes ago

ADNOC’s In-Country Value Program to drive over A ..

50 minutes ago

Minister of Energy attends Indonesian Embassy&#039 ..

51 minutes ago

Baker Hughes opens new wellhead facility in Abu Dh ..

51 minutes ago

UN delegation praises Sheikha Fatima’s efforts t ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.