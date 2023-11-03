Open Menu

Microsoft Chairman And CEO Highlights AI Innovation In Transforming The UAE’s Economy

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Microsoft Chairman and CEO highlights AI innovation in transforming the UAE’s economy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) DUBAI, 2nd November, 2023 (WAM) – microsoft Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella visited the UAE today to experience first-hand how the latest advancements in cloud and AI are supporting UAE organisations across every industry. While speaking at the Microsoft ‘AI, a New Era’ event, Nadella met with local business leaders, government officials and developers and emphasized the role of AI in unlocking new opportunities to accelerate the UAE's digital economy and transforming the lives of its people.
“This new age of AI will drive innovation and has the potential to expand opportunity and growth around the world – including in the UAE,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft. “It’s inspiring to see so many developers and businesses in the Emirates already applying AI to address business and societal challenges.”
Microsoft has had a presence in the UAE for more than 30 years and chose the country as the location for its first data centres in the middle East. Microsoft’s cloud regions are considered a key driver behind the country’s digital transformation, serving as foundations for the deployment of modern technologies, including AI. A PwC report has predicted a US$320 billion AI industry in the Middle East by 2030 and singled out the UAE as likely to have the largest percentage share for AI in its economy out of any nation in the region: close to 14% of 2030 GDP.
During his keynote, Nadella announced the upcoming availability of Azure OpenAI Service from the company’s UAE cloud datacentres. The service, which will be available later this month, provides access to a suite of powerful AI models, including GPT-4, Codex, and DALL-E 2, which can be used to develop innovative AI applications such as virtual assistants, content generation, code generation, image editing tools, and more.


He highlighted some of the ways UAE organisations are leading AI transformation and innovation in key industries:

• The UAE Ministry of education is partnering with local start-up ASI, founded by 20-year-old Quddus Pativada, to develop a personalised AI tutor which will act as an Arabic and English study companion for UAE students to help them improve their learning beyond the classroom. The tutor will be rolled out across the UAE’s schools. The partnership aligns with the ministry’s drive to incorporate AI into the educational system, announced during the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023.

• The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi is developing a unified, digital experience for patients, which will allow them to provide holistic, on demand healthcare services in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. An AI powered patient assistant, running on Azure, will provide instant access to unified medical records and make searching for a doctor and scheduling appointments effortless.

• G42 released a Large Language Arabic Model, Jais, which will be available through Azure Services and will boost the ability to create original Arabic content for close to 100 million underserviced Arabic language internet users.

• DeepOpinion, co-founded by Dr. Ahmed Al-Ali, is embedding AI models in existing automation workflows running on Microsoft Azure and integrating with Microsoft Power Platform, allowing organisations to reduce repetitive tasks and reduce workplace accidents caused by human error.

Related Topics

Internet World Business Education UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Driver Doctor Middle East November Event From Government Industry Share Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

AL official lauds UAE’s climate action efforts

AL official lauds UAE’s climate action efforts

21 seconds ago
 UAE Ministry of Education and its counterpart in I ..

UAE Ministry of Education and its counterpart in India strengthen educational co ..

30 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution receives Preside ..

National Human Rights Institution receives President of the Organisation of Isla ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to hold general elections next year on Fe ..

Pakistan to hold general elections next year on Feb 8

3 hours ago
 Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Expo Al Dhaid for lau ..

Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Expo Al Dhaid for launch of 2023 Adventure and Camp ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with ..

Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with first luxury liner docking at ..

4 hours ago
Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

4 hours ago
 UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes ..

UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes diversity and sustainability i ..

5 hours ago
 EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand ..

EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand Defense and Security Exhibiti ..

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033’

5 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts six internati ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts six international companies

5 hours ago
 CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transfo ..

CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transformation: S&amp;P report

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East