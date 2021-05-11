Military projectile fired by Houthi militia falls on Jazan, no injuries

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) The Saudi Civil Defence Directorate in Jazan Region said a military projectile, fired by the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia from inside Yemen, fell in one of the border villages in Jazan Region, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The Civil Defence Directorate Spokesman, Colonel Mohammed bin Yahiya Al-Ghamdi, said that the military projectile had fallen in the yard of a house, damaging the house and a number of civilian vehicles. No injuries were reported.