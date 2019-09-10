Minister of Climate Change visits Dubai’s Waterfront Market

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) As part of the ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, to support and sustain the fisheries sector, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, today, visited the Waterfront Market in Dubai, and met with workers and other stakeholders and listened to their feedback.

The series of field trips conducted by the MOCCAE team seeks to address the stakeholders’ needs and the challenges they face and provide them with the necessary assistance to ensure the sustainability of the fisheries industry in the UAE.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi said, "The MOCCAE is keen on monitoring and supporting the sectors that are under its mandate. Forms of support include establishing an integrated legislative and regulatory framework to govern the sectors, launching programmes and initiatives that drive their growth, and carrying out field visits and tours to follow up on the latest developments. The ministry aims to promote sustainability across all sectors in line with the guidance of the wise UAE leadership, as well as the goals of the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071."

A MOCCAE team, including Sultan Al Habsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Regions Sector; Salah Al Rayssi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Biodiversity & Marine Life Sector; and Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the Environmental Compliance Department, accompanied the Minister on the tour.

Lachlan Gyde, Executive Director – Retail, Residential & Commercial at Ithra Dubai – the owner of the Waterfront Market; Mohammad Al-Madani, Centre Manager of the Waterfront Market; Adel Al Harmoodi, Director of Operations at the Waterfront Market; and Khalid Al Awadhi, Assistant Director-General of the Environmental, Health and Safety Control Sector at Dubai Municipality, were also present during the visit.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi met with a group of fish traders and fishermen, listened to their concerns, and was briefed about the system of selling fish and distributing it to other markets. During the conversation, he emphasised the importance of the fishing sector and related professions and called on fish traders and fishermen to comply with the laws governing the fishing profession, to preserve local fisheries, and ensure the sustainability of fish stock and the sector as a whole.

Open since June 2017, the Waterfront Market in Dubai is one of the largest fish markets in the UAE.