Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Executive Director of World Bank Group

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, today met with Dr. Merza Hasan, Executive Director and Dean of the board of Executive Directors of the World Bank Group.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) in Dubai and sought to deliberate several strategic topics that contribute to bolstering the strategic cooperation frameworks between the UAE and the World Bank Group.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Obaidly, Director of Relations and International Financial Organisations at MoF; Yousuf bin Hajar, Deputy Director of International Financial Relations Department at MoF; and a number of specialised employees at MoF attended the meeting.

Issam Abousleiman, Country Director of the GCC Countries, middle East and North Africa; and Yarub Al Yarubi, Adviser to the Dean of the Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank, attended the meeting from the World Bank Group.

Dr. Merza Hasan briefed Al Hussaini on the latest developments in the World Bank Group's short and medium-term projects in the region, and he talked to Al Hussaini about the World Bank’s office established in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The office includes the MENA Tech Hub, which aims to provide developmental technological support in the MENA region by using the UAE’s technological infrastructure and deploying it across the region, to provide innovative solutions and create more job opportunities.

The UAE is a strategic partner to the World Bank Group. Both parties cooperate in several development projects that support the country's competitiveness, such as the Human Capital Project and the Gender Equality for Development, in order to stimulate sustainable economic growth.