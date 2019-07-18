UrduPoint.com
Minister Of State For Food Security Heads UAE Delegation Visiting Mexico

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) A UAE delegation headed by Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, participated in the first day of the Innovation and Food Security Forum, which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Mexico.

Victor Villalobos, Mexico's Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, participated in the forum.

During the forum, Almheiri stated that the agricultural sector is profitable while highlighting the importance of speaking directly with partners, as it shows confidence and attention.

Ahmed Almenhali, UAE Ambassador to Mexico, expressed the support of the UAE Embassy for the forum while affirming that he will help implement its outcomes.

Both sides highlighted their keenness to enhance their trade and technological cooperation in the areas of health and agricultural food logistics, through the possible signing of an agreement to facilitate health and safety measures, and the issuing of certificates related to air and maritime logistical services and investments.

An agreement was announced to form a joint working group managed by the UAE Embassy, to implement their common goals, overcome obstacles and connect their markets.

The Mexican minister highlighted the importance of forming this group, as it will help connect Emirati and Mexican markets.

