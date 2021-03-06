Ministry of Economy, Sharjah Chamber strengthen cooperation to expand exports map

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, emphasised the importance of supporting the products from Emirati companies, expanding logistics networks and diversifying the state’s foreign markets, and launching initiatives that bolster the leading position of the private sector in foreign trade.

Al Zeyoudi’s statements came on the sidelines of his recent visit to the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), to enhance the mutual cooperation and coordination in attracting foreign companies and investors to the country, and to support export business in the UAE.

Al Zeyoudi was accompanied by Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary – Foreign Trade Affairs, Ministry of Economy, and was received by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI; Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of the SCCI; Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant General Director, Support Sector of the SCCI; Jamal Bu Zinjal, Head of SCCI Media Department, and a number of department directors.

During his visit, Al Zeyoudi was briefed on the most important services the Chamber provides to its members and the most prominent future trends the SCCI intends to carry out in the upcoming stage.

Congratulating the Sharjah Chamber on its 50th anniversary, Al Zeyoudi hailed the contribution of the SCCI to the UAE’s gross domestic product (GDP), which amounted to AED100 billion in 2019, something that clearly reflects the substantial role of the Chamber and its affiliated companies in supporting the national economy, given the fact that Sharjah is home to 1800 factories.

Al Zeyoudi also explained that the visit comes as part of the periodic visits carried out by the Ministry of Economy for all the state’s chambers of commerce and industry, in a bid to step up efforts, especially in terms of attracting foreign companies and investors to the UAE, stressing that the ministry will work shoulder by shoulder with the SCCI to achieve economic diversity and resilience, as well as to improve the competitiveness of the state's economy.

Fatima Al Mokarrab, Director of the SCCI International Relations Department, discussed the Chamber’s role in promoting international relations, with the signing of over 185 MoU in 35 countries, and the receiving of 100 international delegations, in addition to dispatching 14 trade missions in 2019, organizing diplomatic tours for ambassadors and consuls, and launching several business councils, the last of which was the Portuguese Business Council.