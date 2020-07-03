Ministry of Health announces over 56,000 additional COVID-19 tests, 400 new cases, 504 recoveries, one death

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has conducted more than 56,000 additional tests for COVID-19 as part of plans to boost the early detection of cases, particularly among those who may have had been in contact with infected individuals.

The latest tests resulted in the detection of 400 new cases among patients of various nationalities, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 49,469.

The newly diagnosed patients are in a stable condition and undergoing all necessary medical treatment.

MoHAP also announced the death of one patient due to complications arising from COVID-19.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the UAE now stands at 317.

The Ministry offered its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to patients currently undergoing medical care.

A further 504 people who were infected with the virus have now fully recovered after receiving all necessary medical attention, bringing the total number of recoveries to 38,664, MoHAP announced.

Members of the public are urged to adhere to all health guidelines and follow all instructions from relevant authorities, particularly those concerning social distancing, in order to ensure the health and safety of all.