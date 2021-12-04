UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Health, Local Health Authorities Consolidate Medical Data On 'Riayati' Platform

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced the launch of the "Riayati" platform, the national unified medical record, in partnership with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), Emirates Health Services (EHS), and Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

The partnership is a significant milestone for "Riayati", as it will be linked to "Wareed", the Emirates Health Services' Electronic Medical Record in Dubai and Northern Emirates, and "Nabidh" the Dubai Health Authority's health information network.

The move would help enhance the strategic significance of MoHAP's national unified medical record in integrating digital health in the UAE's health sector, where EHS, DHA, and medical service providers in the private sector have played a pivotal role in this process.

"Riayati" was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. "The launch of the central system "Riayati" comes in line with the UAE's strategic directions in developing the health sector to improve disease monitoring and management of population health," said Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention.

The second phase will be seeing the cooperation with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi after partnering with the EHS and the DHA in the first one, Al Owais noted.

"We are striving to provide a world-class healthcare system while laying the essential foundations for its success, including a unified E-healthcare system, according to the directives and forward-looking vision of the wise leadership," said Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH.

"By drawing on the sophisticated infrastructure, high-calibre staff, as well as utilising innovation and digital transformation, efforts will be united to provide unified E-healthcare system to link medical service providers throughout the country, thus optimising the patient experience, improving therapeutic services, and enhancing the UAE status in the global health arena," he added.

Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health, said that providing world-class healthcare services is a top priority for MoHAP in line with the vision of the UAE government.

Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director-General of DHA, stressed that linking up with "Riayati" will create more value for "Nabidh", ultimately benefitting the healthcare landscape.

And as part of the second phase, the ministry of health has coordinated with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) to exchange data and information between "Riayati" and the "Malaffi" platform. "Malaffi" is MENA's first health information exchange platform, and one of the world's fastest-growing healthcare exchange information systems. All Abu Dhabi-based Hospitals have been connected to the platform in less than three years.

"Thanks to the directives and unwavering support of the wise leadership, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a global model to be emulated in terms of leveraging technology and leading the digital transformation to maintain the health of everyone, and improve the quality of health sector in the emirate," said Jamal Al Kaabi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

"Emirates Health Services is a key partner in 'Riayati' system, where 'Wareed’ provides the central system with more than 50 percent of health data in the Northern Emirates through 17 hospitals and over 80 health centres," said Yossef Mohamed Al Serkal, Director-General, EHS.

"Riayati" is an advanced system for documenting health, personal and administrative information and data for each person receiving health services in his record.

Health service recipients can use the e-portal of the unified health record, when available while identifying the entities and individuals who can view their medical records. This is under the ministerial decision of 16th November, 2021, requiring the health facilities licenced by the ministry to be included in the unified health record system within a year of its issuance under the controls and requirements set by the ministry.

