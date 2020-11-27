‏Modon Properties sets Guinness World Records title for successful demolition of Mina Plaza towers

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2020) Modon Properties (Modon) announced today the successful demolition of Mina Plaza towers in Mina Zayed area, Abu Dhabi, setting a new Guinness World Records title for the Tallest building demolished using explosives (controlled demolition).

Comprised of four large high-rise structure, a total of 144 floors were demolished in 10 seconds with stable non-primary explosives placed in 18,000 drill holes within the structures.

Commenting on the occasion, Ahmed Al Shaikh Al Zaabi, Director of Delivery at Modon said: "We are pleased that Guinness World Records has recognised Modon for the successful and safe demolition of Mina Plaza as the tallest building demolished using explosives in a controlled demolition. This historic milestone for Abu Dhabi reaffirms the capital’s ability to execute mega-projects safely.

We are privileged to be appointed as one of the developers tasked to transform key areas of Mina Zayed and are delighted to play a vital role in the redevelopment of such an iconic area etched in history."

"This marks a significant step towards the progress of the Mina Zayed community. It also demonstrates the determination of our team and stakeholders to drive this project forward and deliver on the vision of our wise leadership to develop the nation’s capital and position it as one of the most appealing destinations in the world."

As part of a comprehensive renovation plan to redevelop key areas of Mina Zayed, the Department of Municipalities and Transport assigned the implementation of the project to Modon as one of the project developers, to undertake the establishment of a new tourist landmark which is one of the most prominent destinations in Abu Dhabi.