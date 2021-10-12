MoF to participate in GITEX Technology Week 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Finance (MoF) today announced its participation in the 41st edition of GITEX Technology Week 2021, which will be held from 17th to 21st October at Dubai World Trade Centre.

As part of the Federal government stand, the ministry's participation aims to familiarise the public with the latest electronic and smart solutions and the best practices it adopts in the technical field. That, in addition to building new partnerships, especially in the Fintech sector, and reviewing customers’ requirements and comments to improve the efficiency, quality, and speed of services.

During GITEX Technology Week, MoF will launch smart and innovative electronic projects and initiatives that keep pace with the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, the internet of things and others. This comes within MoF’s endeavours to improve the satisfaction of individuals, companies, and government institutions by offering continuous and always connected electronic and smart services wherever they are – in line with the objectives of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and the UAE Centennial 2071.

Mariam Al Amiri, Under-Secretary of Financial Management Sector, highlighted the importance of participating in GITEX Technology Week 2021, which coincides with Expo 2020 Dubai – the middle East’s first world fair – and the UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

GITEX will be an ideal platform for exchanging the best experiences and practices in digital transformation, in addition to benefiting from the most prominent modern and smart solutions and technologies that help in rapid adaptation to accelerating global changes and future challenges, and preparing for an effective and sustainable transformation for the next 50 years.

She said, "Throughout its path, the Ministry of Finance has taken proactive steps in adopting the latest innovations, disruptive technologies, and the techniques of the Fourth Industrial Revolution – ones that have proven their effectiveness in mitigating the repercussions of the exceptional circumstances the world has witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ministry continued to provide its services with high efficiency, quality, and in a fully digitised manner to all its customers, while ensuring their health and safety."

Al Amiri added, "We look forward to our participation in GITEX Technology Week. It is an opportunity to meet with solution providers, investors, strategic partners from the government and private sectors, and experts and specialists in digitising and developing government financial work from around the world, to discuss means of collaboration in the financial sector and Fintech fields. This, in turn, contributes to bolstering the digital infrastructure of the UAE’s financial sector, and reflects the country’s pioneering financial system at regional and international levels."