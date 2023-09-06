Open Menu

MoFA Receives Credentials Of Consul General Of Qatar

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 06:45 PM

MoFA receives credentials of Consul General of Qatar

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2023) Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Dubai Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), met with Saeed Ali Alhajri, Consul-General of the State of Qatar in Dubai, and received his credentials.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.

