MoFA receives credentials of Consul General of Qatar

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2023) Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Dubai Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), met with Saeed Ali Alhajri, Consul-General of the State of Qatar in Dubai, and received his credentials.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.