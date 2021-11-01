MoFAIC calls on Emiratis in Lebanon to urgently return home

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Due to the decision prohibiting Emirati citizens to travel to Lebanon, and in line with UAE’s decision to withdraw diplomats from the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has called upon all Emirati citizens in Lebanon to urgently return home.

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of MoFAIC, said in keeping with the UAE's keenness to monitor the conditions of citizens abroad and ensure their safety, the ministry has taken all necessary measures to facilitate the return of its citizens from Lebanon, highlighting its readiness to help all Emiratis currentlyin the country.

For further assistance, Emirati citizens in Lebanon are being urged to contact the MoFAIC call centre on 00971 800 44444.