UrduPoint.com

MoFAIC Calls On Emiratis In Lebanon To Urgently Return Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 12:00 PM

MoFAIC calls on Emiratis in Lebanon to urgently return home

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Due to the decision prohibiting Emirati citizens to travel to Lebanon, and in line with UAE’s decision to withdraw diplomats from the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has called upon all Emirati citizens in Lebanon to urgently return home.

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of MoFAIC, said in keeping with the UAE's keenness to monitor the conditions of citizens abroad and ensure their safety, the ministry has taken all necessary measures to facilitate the return of its citizens from Lebanon, highlighting its readiness to help all Emiratis currentlyin the country.

For further assistance, Emirati citizens in Lebanon are being urged to contact the MoFAIC call centre on 00971 800 44444.

Related Topics

UAE Lebanon All From

Recent Stories

Winter Vs Gas crisis: Two companies violate agreem ..

Winter Vs Gas crisis: Two companies violate agreement to provide LNG in Pakistan ..

4 minutes ago
 No disruption in Digital Banking Services/Alternat ..

No disruption in Digital Banking Services/Alternate Delivery Channels post cyber ..

5 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed issues decree to establish six Ol ..

Nahyan bin Zayed issues decree to establish six Olympic sports clubs

6 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

6 minutes ago
 Ryanair loss narrows in its first half as skies re ..

Ryanair loss narrows in its first half as skies reopen

7 minutes ago
 Tokyo's Nikkei index up 2.6% as Japan PM calls ele ..

Tokyo's Nikkei index up 2.6% as Japan PM calls election victory

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.