MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Georgian ambassador to UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received a copy of the credentials of Paata Kalandadze, the Georgian Ambassador to the UAE.

Al Faheem wished the Georgian Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Georgia.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which, he said, enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.