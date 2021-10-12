MoFAIC receives credentials of Consul-General of Morocco

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office, has received credentials of Khalid Ben Sheikh, Consul-General of the Kingdom of Morocco in Dubai.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.