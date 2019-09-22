UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoFAIC Receives Credentials Of North Macedonian Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 08:30 PM

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Ambassador

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 22nd September 2019 (WAM) - Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a copy of the credentials of Abdulkadar Memedi, newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the United Arab Emirates.

Al Mazrouei wished the Ambassador all success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

Ambassador Memedi expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international stature thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Sari United Arab Emirates Macedonia September 2019 All

Recent Stories

Former tennis great Li Na says China crying out fo ..

6 minutes ago

The Excise & Taxation Department register 90,000 m ..

6 minutes ago

At Least 7 Pupils Killed, 59 Injured After Classro ..

6 minutes ago

PM sensitizing world community on Indian atrocitie ..

6 minutes ago

ILO to launch project to promote equal employment ..

9 minutes ago

CDA ensuing vigilance in Katchi Abadies to avoid u ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.