MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Ambassador

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 22nd September 2019 (WAM) - Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a copy of the credentials of Abdulkadar Memedi, newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the United Arab Emirates.

Al Mazrouei wished the Ambassador all success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

Ambassador Memedi expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international stature thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.