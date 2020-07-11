Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Sharjah Ruler on death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 11th July 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday made a telephone call to H.H. Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, expressing his heartfelt condolences on the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi.

Sheikh Mohamed prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.