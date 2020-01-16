Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President attend Sharm El Sheikh Heritage Festival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) SHARM EL-SHEIKH, 16th January, 2020 (WAM) - - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt, witnessed the activities of the Sharm El-Sheikh Heritage Festival.

The festival, which is being held in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh until 18th January, highlights the close overall relations between the UAE and Egypt, and features the "Emirati-Egyptian Heritage Exhibition," which includes an integrated heritage village and showcases many vintage photographs from the two countries.

The festival's activities began with the unveiling of the opening plate of the "Sharm El Sheikh International Racecourse," followed by the playing of the national anthems of the two countries.

Khalid Foda, Governor of South Sinai, in his welcoming speech presented an overview of the festival’s activities, as well as its goal to showcase and preserve the common heritage of the two countries. "We welcome you to a unique event that reflects the authenticity of our Arab heritage. This event is the opening of the largest Arab heritage festival in the largest and most advanced camel race track," Foda said.

"This event also confirms that the heritage of our nations and our cultural and cultural assets are an integral part of our authentic Arab identity, a heritage made by our Bedouins throughout history. With the support of our political leaders, we advance from local to global," he added.

Foda praised the support provided by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed who contributed to the success and expansion of the event. "Everyone knows the historic and rich heritage of the UAE in camel racing, due to the most beloved of men in the hearts of Egyptians, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," he stated.

After Foda’s speech, camel shows began involving 84 camels specially transported from the UAE to Egypt accompanied by Emirati camel-racers.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and el-Sisi then toured the heritage village and learnt about the common Arab heritage and customs that bring together their two peoples. They spoke with other visitors, and expressed their happiness at the fact that their peoples adhere to authentic Arab customs and traditions.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed congratulated organisers of the event, as well as its participants and contributors, praising the interest of Egypt’s leadership in Arab heritage sports, especially camel sports.

The event was attended by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State; Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt.