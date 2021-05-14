Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Sharjah Ruler on Eid al-Fitr

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2021) SHARJAH, 14th May 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

This came during a visit paid by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to the Ruler of Sharjah at Al Badee Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his best wishes to Dr. Sheikh Sultan. They engaged in cordial talks on the development march the UAE is going through and recalled the great role played by the Founding Fathers in the country's progress.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed and Dr. Sheikh Sultan also expressed hopes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to bless President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa with good health, to spread peace and stability over the Arab and Islamic nations and to rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council; Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; Rashid Ahmed bin Al Shaikh, Chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court, and Abdul Rahman bin Ali Al Jarwan.