Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating regional issues

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Thursday a phone call from President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

During the conversation, they reviewed the strong friendship ties between the UAE and France, and prospects of accelerating bilateral relations across various fronts.

The two leaders exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments and underlined the importance of ensuring joint coordination and consultation and intensifying international efforts to enhance security and stability in the region.

The call came ahead of France's hosting of the 45th G7 summit on August 24–26, 2019, in Biarritz, which will address global challenges in various areas, including economy, foreign policy, and protection of the environment.